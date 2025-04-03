Cedric Teuchert Injury: Expected back Saturday

Teuchert (hamstring) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Sporting KC, Tom Timmermann of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Teuchert missed the 1-0 loss to Austin over the past weekend, but he's set to return here and could very well recover his place in the starting lineup. Teuchert had started in each of St. Louis' last four games, recording one goal, one assist, four shots (two on target) and two chances created in that span.