Cedric Teuchert headshot

Cedric Teuchert Injury: Expected back Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Teuchert (hamstring) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Sporting KC, Tom Timmermann of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Teuchert missed the 1-0 loss to Austin over the past weekend, but he's set to return here and could very well recover his place in the starting lineup. Teuchert had started in each of St. Louis' last four games, recording one goal, one assist, four shots (two on target) and two chances created in that span.

Cedric Teuchert
St. Louis City SC
