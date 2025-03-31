Cedric Teuchert Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Teuchert (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's match against Austin as he has not fully recovered from his injury.

Teuchert suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out for Sunday's match. The forward was questionable for Sunday's game but was unable to play. His next opportunity to feature will be against Sporting Kansas Saturday. If he has to miss another game, his team will likely play with two forwards again and add a midfielder in his place.