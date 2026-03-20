Cedric Teuchert Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Teuchert (ankle) is out for the time being, according to the MLS injury report.

Teuchert is not with his team for Saturday's match after picking up an injury, sidelined for the time being with an ankle injury. He has started in their past two games, so this is a rough loss for the club. The lead option for a replacement will be Sangbin Jeong, as he started in the first two games of the season.