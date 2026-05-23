Cedric Teuchert headshot

Cedric Teuchert News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Teuchert had an assist with his lone chance created during Saturday's 3-0 win over Austin FC.

Teuchert entered the match in the 88th minute and set up Daniel Edelman for a late insurance goal just two minutes later. The assist was the first goal involvement htis season for Teuchert as he's totaled just 65 minutes across St. Louis' last five matches.

Cedric Teuchert
St. Louis City SC
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