Cedric Teuchert News: Assists as substitute
Teuchert had an assist with his lone chance created during Saturday's 3-0 win over Austin FC.
Teuchert entered the match in the 88th minute and set up Daniel Edelman for a late insurance goal just two minutes later. The assist was the first goal involvement htis season for Teuchert as he's totaled just 65 minutes across St. Louis' last five matches.
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