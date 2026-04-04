Cedric Teuchert headshot

Cedric Teuchert News: Substitute option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Teuchert (ankle) is on the bench in Saturday's meeting with New York City FC.

Teuchert has regained fitness following a one-match absence, with his return offering an offensive option to relieve either Marcel Hartel or Sergio Cordova. The recovered player has yet to score or assist in the 2026 MLS season despite tallying seven shots (five on target) and two chances created over 129 minutes of play.

Cedric Teuchert
St. Louis City SC
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