Cedric Zesiger News: Assists in 1-1 draw

Zesiger assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Zesiger assisted Samuel Essende in the first minute of the second half for his team's only goal of the game. This is his second assist of the season, and both have come in the last two games So far this season, he has not created more than one chance in a game since joining the Bundesliga last season.