Cedric Zesiger News: Clears ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Zesiger is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Zesiger is back from his ban due to yellow card accumulation, set to continue playing unless an injury or another suspension hinders him. He started the past three games in the defense and will look for a return to that role, starting in 11 of his 18 appearances this season.

