Cedric Zesiger News: Clears ban
Zesiger is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Zesiger is back from his ban due to yellow card accumulation, set to continue playing unless an injury or another suspension hinders him. He started the past three games in the defense and will look for a return to that role, starting in 11 of his 18 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Zesiger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Zesiger See More