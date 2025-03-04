Cedric Zesiger News: Clears the lines in draw
Zesiger registered one tackle (zero won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg.
Zesiger was integral to FC Augsburg's clean sheet effort Sunday, leading the team with six clearances in a 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg. The versatile defender has started in each of Augsburg's last four Bundesliga fixtures, making 22 clearances and contributing to two clean sheet efforts over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now