Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cedric Zesiger headshot

Cedric Zesiger News: Clears the lines in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Zesiger registered one tackle (zero won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg.

Zesiger was integral to FC Augsburg's clean sheet effort Sunday, leading the team with six clearances in a 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg. The versatile defender has started in each of Augsburg's last four Bundesliga fixtures, making 22 clearances and contributing to two clean sheet efforts over that span.

Cedric Zesiger
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now