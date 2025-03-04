Cedric Zesiger News: Clears the lines in draw

Zesiger registered one tackle (zero won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg.

Zesiger was integral to FC Augsburg's clean sheet effort Sunday, leading the team with six clearances in a 0-0 draw versus SC Freiburg. The versatile defender has started in each of Augsburg's last four Bundesliga fixtures, making 22 clearances and contributing to two clean sheet efforts over that span.