Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cedric Zesiger headshot

Cedric Zesiger News: Provides first assist in Bundesliga

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Zesiger assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Wolfsburg.

Zesiger recorded his first Bundesliga assist on Phillip Tietz's goal in the 53rd minute. He also made three interceptions, tying his season high, and added three clearances. The defender has been a key presence for Augsburg since joining the club, helping the team secure six clean sheets in his eight appearances. He will look to contribute again against Hoffenheim after the international break.

Cedric Zesiger
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now