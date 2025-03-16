Cedric Zesiger News: Provides first assist in Bundesliga

Zesiger assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Wolfsburg.

Zesiger recorded his first Bundesliga assist on Phillip Tietz's goal in the 53rd minute. He also made three interceptions, tying his season high, and added three clearances. The defender has been a key presence for Augsburg since joining the club, helping the team secure six clean sheets in his eight appearances. He will look to contribute again against Hoffenheim after the international break.