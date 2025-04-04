Cedric Zesiger News: Shown two yellows

Zesiger was sent off in the 58th minute of Friday's match against Bayern.

Zesiger picked up two yellow cards during Friday's match; his first card came late in the first half for a bad foul, and the second in the 58th minute for another poor challenge. This is the 26-year-old defender's second suspension of the season, the first coming from yellow card accumulation. As a result, he will miss their next match against Bochum, leaving a spot to be filled, possibly by Keven Schlotterbeck.