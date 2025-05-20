Cedric Zesiger News: Solid on loan

Zesiger was a consistent contributor with 15 starts on loan for Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

Zesiger made the loan move to Augsburg after being deemed surplus to requirements in Wolfsburg. He did well on loan and reportedly has an affordable option to make the move permanent, though Augsburg haven't decided whether or not to exercise that option before the end of the season. Zesiger won't return to Wolfsburg until June 30, leaving his future uncertain.