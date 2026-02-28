Cedric Zesiger headshot

Cedric Zesiger News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Zesiger will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Zesiger picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga play and will be forced to sit out next Saturday's showdown against Leipzig due to suspension. The defender has been a regular starter in the back line recently, therefore his absence will need a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Arthur Chaves as the main option to play in his spot.

Cedric Zesiger
FC Augsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Zesiger See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Zesiger See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023