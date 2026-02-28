Cedric Zesiger News: Suspended one game

Zesiger will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the Bundesliga.

Zesiger picked up his fifth yellow card in Bundesliga play and will be forced to sit out next Saturday's showdown against Leipzig due to suspension. The defender has been a regular starter in the back line recently, therefore his absence will need a reshuffle in the starting XI, with Arthur Chaves as the main option to play in his spot.