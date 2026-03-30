Celio Pompeu Injury: Suffers ACL injury

Pompeu suffered a non-contact ACL injury last week and is sidelined for an extended period, according to his club.

Pompeu is hitting the sidelines to begin the season and is likely looking at a major absence, as the midfielder suffered a non-contact ACL injury in training, a worrying sight. The club has yet to fully distinguish what the injury is, although he is set to begin treatment and rehab immediately. As the story continues to develop, it is hoped that nothing is torn, and a return can be made this season, likely looking at a good two to four months out, even if no tear is present. This leaves the club without an option in the midfield, as he is someone he sees rotational time, likely to open up more time for Cecrid Teuchert in the attacking portion of the midfield.