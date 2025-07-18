Celio Pompeu Injury: Uncertain Saturday
Pompeu (shoulder) is a doubt for Saturday's trip to Dallas, per the MLS injury report.
Pompeu is a doubt for Saturday's clash due to a shoulder injury he picked up against Portland. The midfielder went 67 minutes in that match before coming off. Pompeu would be a big loss as one of the more creative wing options St. Louis have. Simon Becher would likely start if Pompeu can't go.
