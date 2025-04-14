Celio Pompeu News: Creates two chances Sunday

Pompeu registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Columbus Crew. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Pompeu made his second straight start Sunday and created multiple chances in his second consecutive match. He also recorded three crosses and recorded an accurate cross in his third straight match. The downside to his outing was a yellow card in the first half, his first booking of the campaign.