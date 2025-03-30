Cengiz Under News: Bags goal

Under scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to San Diego FC.

Under saw his first goal of the season Saturday, finding the net in extra time of the first half. He will hope this sparks a hot streak, as this was also his first gaol contribution of the season. The attacker started in his third straight game after missing the first three games of the season, appearing to be a regal starter.