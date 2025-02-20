Cengiz Under News: Loaned to LAFC

Under has been sent on loan to LAFC from Fenerbache, according to his new club.

Under is making the move across Europe to join MLS on loan for half a season, joining LAFC until June 20. He will hold a designated player spot and will have an option to buy at the end of his loan, possibly remaining with the team further. The forward has solid experience across Europe and should bid for minutes immediately, although a starting spot is not guaranteed.