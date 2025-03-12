Cengiz Under News: Provides assist in debuts

Under played nearly half an hour in Tuesday's 2-1 loss in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Columbus and recorded his first assist.

Under provided his first assist with his new club on Denis Bouanga's late goal in Tuesday's second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The Turkish winger is now fully available and should quickly see a good amount of playing time as he is expected to be a key attacking threat for Los Angeles FC.