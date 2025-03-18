Fantasy Soccer
Cengiz Under headshot

Cengiz Under News: Takes two shots in MLS debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Under had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Austin FC.

Under made his first appearance with LAFC but struggled to make an impact; although he looked active in the wing, he was lacking the end product. The winger is expected to play a prominent role for LAFC all season long, where he could play a big role in the attack alongside Denis Bouanga (not injury related).

Cengiz Under
Los Angeles Football Club
