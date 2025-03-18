Cengiz Under News: Takes two shots in MLS debut

Under had two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Austin FC.

Under made his first appearance with LAFC but struggled to make an impact; although he looked active in the wing, he was lacking the end product. The winger is expected to play a prominent role for LAFC all season long, where he could play a big role in the attack alongside Denis Bouanga (not injury related).