Cenk Ozkacar News: Back to Valencia

Ozkacar has returned to Valencia following his loan with Koln, according to his former club.

Ozkacar will not stick around Germany for another season after a loan spell with Koln, as the buy option on his loan was not picked up. He then heads back to the club after earning 20 starts in 25 appearances, notching one clean sheet along the way. After consecutive seasons on loan, the defender seems to have no role at Valencia, possibly heading for a permanent transfer this offseason.