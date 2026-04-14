Cenk Ozkacar News: Staunch defending in win

Ozkacar recorded two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win against Werder Bremen.

Ozkacar led the FC Koln defensive effort Sunday with nine clearances as they earned a 3-1 win over Werder Bremen. The central defender's two shot attempts (zero on goal) matched a season-high. Ozkacar has made 10 successive Bundesliga appearances (nine starts) and played the full 90 minutes on eight of those occasions.