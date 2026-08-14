Cesar Araujo Injury: Diagnosed with muscle tear

Araujo (thigh) has suffered a muscle tear in the right thigh, the club reported Thursday.

Araujo could now face multiple weeks on the sidelines due to the issue he picked up during a Leagues Cup clash with Vancouver Whitecaps. This implies a significant problem in the Tigers' midfield, as the Uruguayan had been relied on throughout the season. Romulo Zwarg is the first candidate to take his place in the starting lineup, while both Juan Pablo Vigon and Henrique Simeone could see more involvement off the bench in the next few matches.