Cesar Araujo News: Balanced effort in draw

Araujo had two tackles (two won), one clearance and two interceptions in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Araujo's 65 accurate passes finished as the third most in this match, and he added team-high figures of three chances created and six fouls drawn despite playing as the most defensive member of his side's midfield in the absence of Romulo Zwarg (hamstring). The former Orlando City man has retained a starting spot for the last five games considering all competitions. However, his output has been limited to peripheral stats as he's yet to score or assist for the UANL team.