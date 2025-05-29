Cesar Araujo News: Sees red Wednesday

Araujo received a straight red card in the 77th minute of Wednesday's 3-2 defeat against Atlanta. He scored one goal and created three chances before walking off the pitch.

Araujo had a decent game on Wednesday against Atlanta, scoring his second goal of the season and creating three chances, his highest mark of the season. That said, he ended the game in a negative way since he received a straight red card, leaving his teammates down to ten men. He will be suspended for Saturday's clash against Chicago. He has been a regular starter in the midfield for Orlando so his absence will force a change with Joran Gerbet likely replacing him for that game.