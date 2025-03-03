Cesar Araujo News: Two goal contributions in win
Araujo scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Toronto FC.
Araujo played a key role against Toronto, scoring from a free kick and providing an assist. He struck the set piece with precision, leaving Sean Johnson no chance. Later, he delivered a well-timed through ball for Martin Ojeda's goal in the 63rd minute. He will look to build on this performance against New York City on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now