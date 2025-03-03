Cesar Araujo News: Two goal contributions in win

Araujo scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Toronto FC.

Araujo played a key role against Toronto, scoring from a free kick and providing an assist. He struck the set piece with precision, leaving Sean Johnson no chance. Later, he delivered a well-timed through ball for Martin Ojeda's goal in the 63rd minute. He will look to build on this performance against New York City on Saturday.