Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cesar Araujo headshot

Cesar Araujo News: Two goal contributions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Araujo scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Toronto FC.

Araujo played a key role against Toronto, scoring from a free kick and providing an assist. He struck the set piece with precision, leaving Sean Johnson no chance. Later, he delivered a well-timed through ball for Martin Ojeda's goal in the 63rd minute. He will look to build on this performance against New York City on Saturday.

Cesar Araujo
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now