Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Another injury

Azpilicueta was forced off the field in the 59th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano due to an apparent injury.

Azpilcueta would leave the field early for a second match in a row Sunday, appearing to have potentially come back too early. He will now need to be monitored, as he is a regular starter when fit. He was replaced by Jose Angel Carmona, a likely replacement if he were to miss further time.