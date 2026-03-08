Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Another injury
Azpilicueta was forced off the field in the 59th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano due to an apparent injury.
Azpilcueta would leave the field early for a second match in a row Sunday, appearing to have potentially come back too early. He will now need to be monitored, as he is a regular starter when fit. He was replaced by Jose Angel Carmona, a likely replacement if he were to miss further time.
