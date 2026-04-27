Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Back in training
Azpilicueta (thigh) returned to training with the squad Monday after recovering from his muscular tear, according to the club.
Azpilicueta's return to the training pitch is an encouraging development after the thigh injury forced him to miss several fixtures. The veteran defender took part in an outdoor session alongside the rest of the squad while the starters from Sunday's defeat at Pamplona worked in the gym. Sevilla will return to training Wednesday ahead of a crucial Monday fixture against Real Sociedad at Nervion, with Azpilicueta now pushing for a return to the matchday squad. His availability would give coach Luiz Plaza a more experienced option at the back after Andres Castrin and Tanguy Nianzou covered in his absence.
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