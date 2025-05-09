Fantasy Soccer
Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Doubftul against Real Sociedad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Azpilicueta (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Real Sociedad, according to Carrusel Deportivo.

Azpilicueta is dealing with some issues and wasn't training in the recent days. He is unlikely to be available for Saturday's game against Real Sociedad. That said, the defender has been only a bench option lately, therefore if he has to miss the game, his absence will not impact the starting XI.

Cesar Azpilicueta
Atlético Madrid
