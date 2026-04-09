Cesar Azpilicueta headshot

Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Heads to gym, doubtful Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Azpilicueta (adductor) attended the team talk Thursday but headed to the gym rather than joining the team session, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Atletico in serious doubt, according to Zona Mixta.

Azpilicueta has been managing an adductor issue that has kept him out of the last game against Real Oviedo and his inability to train fully is a concerning sign with the weekend approaching fast. With Tanguy Nianzou suspended, Andres Castrin is expected to step into the back line if Azpilicueta cannot go on Saturday, leaving Sevilla short of experienced options in defense for a fixture significant in the relegation battle against his former club.

Cesar Azpilicueta
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cesar Azpilicueta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cesar Azpilicueta See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
September 18, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 13
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 13
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 12, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 9, 2023