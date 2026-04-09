Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Heads to gym, doubtful Saturday

Azpilicueta (adductor) attended the team talk Thursday but headed to the gym rather than joining the team session, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Atletico in serious doubt, according to Zona Mixta.

Azpilicueta has been managing an adductor issue that has kept him out of the last game against Real Oviedo and his inability to train fully is a concerning sign with the weekend approaching fast. With Tanguy Nianzou suspended, Andres Castrin is expected to step into the back line if Azpilicueta cannot go on Saturday, leaving Sevilla short of experienced options in defense for a fixture significant in the relegation battle against his former club.