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Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Heads to gym, ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 2:03am

Azpilicueta (adductor) didn't train this week with the team and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Atletico, according to David Niebla Oliver of Sevilla en Hora.

Azpilicueta has been managing an adductor issue that has kept him out of the last game against Real Oviedo and his inability to train fully this week ruled him out for Saturday's clash against the Colchoneros. With Tanguy Nianzou suspended, Andres Castrin is expected to step into the back line on Saturday, leaving Sevilla short of experienced options in defense for a fixture significant in the relegation battle against his former club.

Cesar Azpilicueta
Sevilla
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