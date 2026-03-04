Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Not training Wednesday
Azpilicueta (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training Wednesday, according to Zona Mixta.
Azpilicueta was forced off in the 74th minute of the Gran Derby against Real Betis with an injury that appears to be fairly serious as he has yet to return to team training this week. The veteran has battled multiple injury issues this season and this could represent another setback in a frustrating campaign. Kike Salas could be next in line to slide into the starting XI if Azpilicueta is forced to miss time.
