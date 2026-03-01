Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Off injured
Azpilicueta was forced off the field in the 20th minute of Sunday's match against Girona due to an apparent injury.
Azpilicueta would play until the 73rd minute before finally needing a substitute, with the defender coming off with possible fatigue and what looked to be a cramp. This has been a tough run of play for the defender this season, a starter when fit, but having faced numerous injuries. The hope will be that this is only a cramp, potentially leading to a quick return.
