Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Option for limited minutes

Azpilicueta (thigh) is available for Monday's match against Real Sociedad but only for limited minutes, according to manager Luis Garcia Plaza. "Azpilicueta is for the call, he can play, but he can't play more than a little while. I prefer not to create doubts. Great that it is, but it is for a little while."

Azpilicueta was training this week, and that will lead to the defender's return, shaking off a thigh injury. However, the defender is not available for a full 90, as the club will instead use him in a limited manner. That said, a spot on the bench is likely, probably appearing in the second half to test his legs.