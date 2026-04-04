Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Ruled out for Oviedo clash
Azpilicueta (adductor) has been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Real Oviedo after failing to recover from the overload he suffered against Valencia, according to Zona Mixta.
Azpilicueta had been working through partial training sessions during the week after the adductor issue flared up against Valencia prior to the break, but the veteran center-back has not done enough to be cleared for the trip to Oviedo. The timing is a blow for Sevilla with a crucial fixture at the Carlos Tartiere on the line, and Tanguy Nianzou is now set to step into the back line in his absence. The club will hope to have him fully available for the fixtures that follow once he shakes off the overload completely.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cesar Azpilicueta See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19September 18, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 23, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 22, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 13May 12, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36May 9, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cesar Azpilicueta See More