Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Ruled out for Oviedo clash

Azpilicueta (adductor) has been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Real Oviedo after failing to recover from the overload he suffered against Valencia, according to Zona Mixta.

Azpilicueta had been working through partial training sessions during the week after the adductor issue flared up against Valencia prior to the break, but the veteran center-back has not done enough to be cleared for the trip to Oviedo. The timing is a blow for Sevilla with a crucial fixture at the Carlos Tartiere on the line, and Tanguy Nianzou is now set to step into the back line in his absence. The club will hope to have him fully available for the fixtures that follow once he shakes off the overload completely.