Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Suffers adductor discomfort

Azpilicueta (adductor) was forced off in the 37th minute of Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Valencia due to discomfort, according to coach Matias Almeyda, per Alex Merida from El Correo de Andalucia. "No, Cesar left the field because he felt discomfort in his adductor muscle."

Azpilicueta couldn't make it to halftime in Saturday's loss to Valencia after being slowed by adductor discomfort. The veteran will now look to use the international break to get back on track and be ready for the run of fixtures in April. If this latest issue keeps him sidelined for any stretch, Tanguy Nianzou is lined up to step into the back three until Azpilicueta is back up to full speed.