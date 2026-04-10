Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Suffers thigh injury
Azpilicueta has been diagnosed with a muscular tear in his right thigh and is expected to miss Sevilla's next two matches at a bare minimum, according to Zona Mixta.
Azpilicueta didn't train with the team throughout the week, and the results of the tests weren't encouraging, as he's expected to miss the team's next two games in a best-case scenario. Andres Castrin and Tanguy Nianzou (suspension) should deputize for Azpilicueta while the veteran is sidelined.
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