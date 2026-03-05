Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Trains normally, available Sunday

Azpilicueta (undisclosed) was spotted training normally Thursday and is back in contention for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Zona Mixta.

Azpilicueta was forced off in the second half of Sunday's Gran Derby against Real Betis due to discomfort but was back in full team training Thursday and is back in the mix for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano. That is a major boost for Sevilla since Azpilicueta is a locked-in starter on the back line whenever he is fit and available.