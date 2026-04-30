Cesar Azpilicueta headshot

Cesar Azpilicueta Injury: Trains with team, should return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Azpilicueta (thigh) trained fully Thursday and should be an option for Monday's crucial clash against Real Sociedad, according to Zona Mixta.

Azpilicueta had been working his way back after missing four games due to a muscular tear, and completing a full session is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to return to the matchday squad. The veteran defender's availability gives coach Luis Plaza a more experienced option at the back, with Andres Castrin and Tanguy Nianzou having covered during his absence. Getting Azpilicueta back for what is effectively a must-win fixture in Sevilla's survival fight is a timely boost for the Nervionenses heading into the final stretch of the season.

Cesar Azpilicueta
Sevilla
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