Cesar Azpilicueta News: Announces retirement

Azpilicueta announced his retirement from professional football after 20 seasons, sharing the news in an open letter addressed to the sport that defined his life, the player posted.

Azpilicueta represented CA Osasuna, Olympique Marseille, Chelsea, Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla across a distinguished career that took him from his childhood in Pamplona to the very highest levels of the game. Azpilicueta won numerous major honours across his career including multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League with Chelsea, where he spent the most celebrated chapter of his career and served as captain. He also represented Spain at the biggest international stages throughout his career, earning widespread respect as one of the most reliable and professional defenders of his generation. In his heartfelt farewell letter, Azpilicueta expressed gratitude to every teammate, coach and staff member who helped shape him as both a player and a person, acknowledging that despite having prepared himself for this moment, putting the words down proved harder than expected.