Cesar Azpilicueta headshot

Cesar Azpilicueta News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Azpilicueta announced his retirement from professional football after 20 seasons, sharing the news in an open letter addressed to the sport that defined his life, the player posted.

Azpilicueta represented CA Osasuna, Olympique Marseille, Chelsea, Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla across a distinguished career that took him from his childhood in Pamplona to the very highest levels of the game. Azpilicueta won numerous major honours across his career including multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League with Chelsea, where he spent the most celebrated chapter of his career and served as captain. He also represented Spain at the biggest international stages throughout his career, earning widespread respect as one of the most reliable and professional defenders of his generation. In his heartfelt farewell letter, Azpilicueta expressed gratitude to every teammate, coach and staff member who helped shape him as both a player and a person, acknowledging that despite having prepared himself for this moment, putting the words down proved harder than expected.

Cesar Azpilicueta
Sevilla
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cesar Azpilicueta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cesar Azpilicueta See More
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
September 18, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 23, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 22, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 13
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 13
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 12, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 9, 2023