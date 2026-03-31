Cesar Azpilicueta News: Back in team training

Azpilicueta (adductor) returned to full team training Monday and is on track for Sunday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to Diario de Sevilla.

Azpilicueta had been limited to gym work last week after being forced off at halftime in the loss to Valencia with adductor discomfort, but his return to the training pitch alongside his teammates during the break is a clean bill of health ahead of a big week for Sevilla under new coach Luis Plaza. The veteran center-back looks set to slot straight back into the back three, with Tanguy Nianzou's services no longer needed as cover. A fully fit Azpilicueta returning to the fold is exactly the kind of news the Nervionenses needed heading into the final stretch of the season.