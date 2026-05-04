Cesar Azpilicueta headshot

Cesar Azpilicueta News: Listed to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 11:09am

Azpilicueta (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Real Sociedad.

Azpilicueta was likely to return Monday, and he has, with the defender on the bench after it was already decided he would only get limited minutes. He has been a primary defender for the club, so his return to the starting XI shouldn't be far, starting in all 15 appearances this campaign.

Cesar Azpilicueta
Sevilla
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