Cesar Azpilicueta News: Listed to bench
Azpilicueta (thigh) is on the bench for Monday's match against Real Sociedad.
Azpilicueta was likely to return Monday, and he has, with the defender on the bench after it was already decided he would only get limited minutes. He has been a primary defender for the club, so his return to the starting XI shouldn't be far, starting in all 15 appearances this campaign.
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