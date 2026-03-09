Cesar Azpilicueta News: Not injured, option against Barca
Azpilicueta (undisclosed) underwent exams Monday that ruled out an injury and the defender will likely be available for Sunday's clash against Barcelona, according to Zona Mixta.
Azpilicueta was forced off around the hour mark in Sunday's draw against Rayo Vallecano with what initially looked like a worrying issue, but it turned out to be nothing more than a brief injury scare. The veteran defender is expected to return to training this week and should be available for Sunday's clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou. When healthy, Azpilicueta is a locked-in starter in Sevilla's back line and should continue to anchor the defense moving forward.
