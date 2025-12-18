Garza is a strong prospect for Rayados who is coming off a year on loan at Dundee FC in Scotland. He also played in the 2025 Under-20 World Cup and the Maurice Revello tournament with Mexico's youth national teams. Such international experience should allow the midfielder to at least compete with Jose Caicedo, Rodrigo Lopez and Santiago Trigos for a spot in the UNAM side's lineup. In any case, Garza can't be expected to take part in many offensive actions as his value is more often reflected in passes and ball recovery stats.