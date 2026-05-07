Cesar Huerta News: Returns from injury

Huerta played for Anderlecht during Sunday's loss to Club Brugge after being sidelined due to a pubalgia issue that required two surgeries, per reporter Jose Juan Vazquez.

Huerta spent over six months in his recovery, but he was ultimately fit before the end of the season. This gives him a realistic chance of making Mexico's World Cup roster, considering he had been consistently called up before the injury. After scoring twice across nine league or cup appearances in Belgium throughout the campaign, the winger may serve as a take-on specialist in the rotation with Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega and Julian Quinones at the international level.