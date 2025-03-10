Fantasy Soccer
Cesar Lopez headshot

Cesar Lopez News: Keeps clean sheet vs. Juarez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Lopez had three saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 1-0 victory against Juárez.

Lopez was tested considerably in this game, but he kept a clean sheet and did a good job of replacing Andres Sanchez, who missed the contest due to a quadriceps injury. Lopez's fantasy upside for the match vs. Cruz Azul on Saturday will be tied to Sanchez's availability, but if the latter isn't ready to return, then Lopez should stay between the posts once again.

