Cesar Lopez News: Unused substitute versus Santos

Lopez was an unused substitute during Sunday's 3-2 win over Santos.

Lopez returned to the bench with the comeback of first-choice keeper Andres Sanchez in the week 13 match. Prior to that, the backup man had made 10 saves and allowed three goals over a two-game span. Despite those numbers, it's unclear when he'll have another chance to play, and he's most likely to stay behind Sanchez in the race for a starting role.