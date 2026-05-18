Cesar Montes Injury: Ends club season with injury

Montes missed the last two games of the Russian Premier League campaign despite being able to train as he recovers from an injury, Julio Rodriguez of Aguilas Monumental reported Sunday.

Montes should join the Mexican national team in upcoming days as he looks to be ready to start in the World Cup opener against South Africa. His problem is currently believed to be a minor injury. However, his status could be a huge issue if he requires more time to reach full fitness, given that he's one of his country's only center-backs with European experience alongside Johan Vasquez, and the main alternatives would involve the deployment of a versatile player such as Israel Reyes or Edson Alvarez.