Cesar Montes News: Features off bench

Montes (undisclosed) came off the bench for 30 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Australia, confirming his return to fitness and putting him on track to start in central defense for Mexico at the World Cup.

Montes had missed the final two games of the Russian Premier League campaign with a minor injury, raising some concern over his availability for the tournament opener against South Africa. His appearance against Australia is a significant relief for coach Javier Aguirre, with Montes being one of Mexico's only center-backs with European experience alongside Johan Vasquez, making his fitness a matter of critical importance for the defensive setup heading into the World Cup.