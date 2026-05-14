Cesar Ramos headshot

Cesar Ramos News: Leaves Atlas after loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Ramos has concluded his loan spell at Atlas and is expected to return to his parent club Monterrey.

Ramos played just once for the Rojinegros, otherwise serving as a second- or third-string option behind Camilo Vargas and Antonio Sanchez. Having yet to show his skills in the top division, Ramos is unlikely to earn a significant role with Rayados and could eventually be sent to another team.

Cesar Ramos
Monterrey
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