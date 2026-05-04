Cesar Tarrega News: Defensive standout in defeat

Cesar Tarrega had one tackle (one won), five clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Cesar Tarrega's five clearances led the Valencia defensive effort Saturday as they were eased past by Atletico Madrid in a 2-0 home defeat. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the experienced defender has averaged six clearances per appearance. Tarrega has played the full 90 minutes across six successive league appearances.